MP Aga Ruhullah alleges Muslim MP asked Yusuf Pathan to withdraw from SIR protest, Mahua Moitra names Owaisi

SRINAGAR: After cricketer-turned-politician and MP Yusuf Pathan broke ranks with the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee and joined the rebel group of 20 MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, senior J&K National Conference leader and MP Aga Ruhullah has claimed that, during the last winter session of Parliament, a Muslim MP shouted at Pathan and asked him to withdraw from a protest against the SIR issue in the House. TMC MP Mahua Moitra later claimed the person was “Asaduddin Owaisi”.

“During the last winter session of Parliament, the entire Opposition was protesting against SIR and other issues in the House. As always, the @AITCofficial MPs were in the well of the House, taking the lead and protesting fearlessly,” Ruhullah posted on X.

“I was there and I heard a prominent Muslim MP (not from TMC) shouting at Yusuf Pathan and telling him to withdraw from the protest,” he said.