Om Birla hails 'Nari Shakti' initiatives at Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2026

NEW DELHI: After inaugurating the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2026 on Tuesday in the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reminded participating young people that they were standing in a chamber that embodies India's rich democratic heritage. Referring to the landmark Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, he described it as a significant step towards ensuring similar progress in representation at the highest legislative levels.

Describing the Constitution of India as the world's largest and a definitive guide for all citizens, Birla encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from the historic venue as they deliberated on the roadmap towards a Viksit Bharat.

Underscoring the scale of youth participation in India's democratic processes, Birla informed the gathering that more than five million young people are now actively involved in the Youth Parliament programme. He noted that despite coming from different states, linguistic backgrounds and cultures, the participants were united by a common commitment to achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Observing that the responsibility for realising the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 rests with the nation's youth, he commended the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for guiding young people towards constructive nation-building. He added that the platform serves as an important incubator for democratic values, dialogue and leadership.

Stressing that democracy is deeply woven into India's work culture and ancient traditions, the Lok Sabha Speaker stated that the country's democratic journey remains unparalleled across the world.

Speaking about India's resilience, Birla highlighted how the nation emerged as the world's largest democracy after Independence despite its vast diversity. He remarked that India's democratic institutions are not borrowed concepts but have evolved over centuries through ancient Sabhas and Samitis, laying the foundation for 75 years of expanding public participation and strengthening institutions.