Om Birla hails 'Nari Shakti' initiatives at Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2026

NEW DELHI: After inaugurating the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2026 on Tuesday in the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reminded participating young people that they were standing in a chamber that embodies India's rich democratic heritage. Referring to the landmark Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, he described it as a significant step towards ensuring similar progress in representation at the highest legislative levels.
Describing the Constitution of India as the world's largest and a definitive guide for all citizens, Birla encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from the historic venue as they deliberated on the roadmap towards a Viksit Bharat.
Underscoring the scale of youth participation in India's democratic processes, Birla informed the gathering that more than five million young people are now actively involved in the Youth Parliament programme. He noted that despite coming from different states, linguistic backgrounds and cultures, the participants were united by a common commitment to achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat.
Observing that the responsibility for realising the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 rests with the nation's youth, he commended the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for guiding young people towards constructive nation-building. He added that the platform serves as an important incubator for democratic values, dialogue and leadership.
Stressing that democracy is deeply woven into India's work culture and ancient traditions, the Lok Sabha Speaker stated that the country's democratic journey remains unparalleled across the world.
Speaking about India's resilience, Birla highlighted how the nation emerged as the world's largest democracy after Independence despite its vast diversity. He remarked that India's democratic institutions are not borrowed concepts but have evolved over centuries through ancient Sabhas and Samitis, laying the foundation for 75 years of expanding public participation and strengthening institutions.
Birla praised the visionary framers of the Constitution for guaranteeing equal rights to all citizens from the very beginning of the Republic. Speaking about the core principles of the Constitution, he emphasised that it uniquely enshrines equality, justice and equal opportunity for every section of society.
He specifically highlighted India's immediate adoption of universal adult franchise as a historic achievement, noting that while many countries granted women voting rights much later, India embraced complete equality from the outset.
Describing India's youth as the driving force behind innovation, Birla said the next generation possesses the energy and "new resolve" necessary to transform the country. He also highlighted the growing presence of women in leadership positions both in India and across the world.
"From science and technology to agriculture and national security, women are breaking traditional barriers and driving social transformation", Birla said.
He added that this inclusive expansion of democratic and economic participation is crucial to the nation's ongoing development and progress.
Birla also highlighted India's remarkable progress in grassroots governance, noting that women's participation in local bodies has reached a historic 50 per cent in several states. He described the landmark Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam as a decisive measure to replicate this success at higher legislative levels.
He asserted that the Act would firmly institutionalise women's representation in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies, thereby reshaping India's political landscape from the grassroots upwards.
Birla observed that India's distinctive social fabric, rooted in morality, spirituality and democratic dialogue, naturally prepares young citizens for public service. He urged them to harness their innovation and commitment to service in order to guide the nation towards unprecedented global achievements. He reminded participants that genuine leadership is founded on empathy and complete accountability to the people they seek to represent.
Expressing optimism, he said that the gathering of young leaders within the historic precincts of Samvidhan Sadan would kindle a strong sense of democratic responsibility among the next generation.
Also present on the occasion were Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh, and Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Pallavi Jain Govil.
The event was organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Parliamentary Research & Training Institute for Democracies of the Lok Sabha Secretariat at the historic Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.