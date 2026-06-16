PM Modi, Donald Trump exchange pleasantries at G7 leaders gathering amid strain in bilateral ties

Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump held a brief conversation at a G7 leaders gathering on Tuesday.

Marking their first in-person encounter in 16 months, both exchanged pleasantries amid strained India-US ties.

In Evian-les-Bains, the site of this year's G7 summit of the powerful grouping, Modi and Trump shared a warm handshake followed by a short conversation.

A full bilateral sit-down is slated for Wednesday on the sidelines of the gathering.

While details of their brief exchange were not known, the encounter sets the stage for their high-stakes talks.

Following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month, the two sides are now looking at rebuilding the bilateral ties.

The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.

Over the next few months, the US president repeatedly and publicly claimed that he had resolved the military conflict between the two neighbours and saved millions of lives as it was heading toward a full-scale war.