Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Express to be flagged off on June 17

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Express from Pune Railway Station on June 17 in the presence of distinguished guests. The service will be the first direct rail connection between Pune and Sainagar Shirdi, fulfilling a long-standing demand from devotees and tourists. The train will operate daily.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, Pune, known as the “Oxford of the East”, is a major educational, information technology and automobile hub in Maharashtra. The city is home to several prestigious institutions, research centres and industrial zones. Pune also enjoys significant cultural and historical importance, with landmarks such as Shaniwar Wada and Aga Khan Palace, while its proximity to hill stations including Lonavala and Mahabaleshwar further enhances its appeal.

Shirdi, located in Ahilyanagar district, is one of India’s most revered pilgrimage destinations as it is the resting place of Shri Sai Baba. “Sainagar Shirdi Railway Station serves millions of devotees throughout the year who visit this holy shrine. The new direct connectivity from Pune will provide great convenience to pilgrims and further promote religious tourism in the region,” the Railway Ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The proposed train will be the first direct service between Pune and Shirdi, providing a safe, affordable and comfortable travel option for passengers visiting the Sai Baba Temple, particularly senior citizens, families and group travellers.