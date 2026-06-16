Punjab CM Mann rejects Akal Takht accusation of him 'Guru Dokhi'; claims religion misused for political purposes

CHANDIGARH: A day after Akal Takht (Highest Temporal Seat of Sikhs) acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj alleged that the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has offended the Guru (Guru Dokhi) and displayed anti-community behavior over an purportedly objectionable viral video, and asked the Sikh Panth (community) to shun ties with him.

A defiant Mann said that the person in the controversial video was not him and added that religion is being misused to target him politically. He went on to say that people occupying such high religious positions are allowing themselves to become instruments of political agendas and false propaganda.

Mann rejected a video being attributed to him and pointed out that a malicious and politically motivated conspiracy was being executed at the behest of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal to defame him and derail the his government’s pro-people decisions.

Describing the episode as a desperate attempt by vested interests rattled by the government’s tough anti-beadbi (sacrilege) legislation and pro-Punjab decisions, Mann said certain politically influenced functionaries were being used to spread false propaganda against him.

He asserted that while he holds Akal Takht Sahib in the highest esteem and bows before its authority with utmost reverence, he would continue to take bold decisions in the interest of Punjab’s Paani, Jawani, Kisani and Bani, irrespective of the smear campaigns being unleashed against him.

Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: "The President of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has openly become a propagandist for the Akali Dal. The only thing left now is to get a directive issued through the Jathedar Sahib saying, ‘Vote for Sukhbir Badal, otherwise the Panth is in danger.’ Such a decision could be taken at any time."