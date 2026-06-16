SC directs Tripura SEC to conduct elections to village committees in single phase

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Tripura State Election Commission to conduct elections to the village committees under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council in a single phase on September 27.

The direction by a bench of justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi came after Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for Tripura SEC, suggested conducting the entire election in a single phase.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, agreed with Attorney General's submission.

"I am in complete agreement with the election commission. It would be better if it's completed on one phase. You will not have to spare more security forces," the bench said.

The top court noted in its order, "As the parties are in substantial agreement and the difference between the proposed dates is merely one month, we direct that the elections to the Village Committees be conducted in terms of the election schedule proposed in...the affidavit."

"Respondents and all authorities shall make earliest endeavours to abide by the schedule and to conclude the election process. No further extension shall be granted," the bench said in its order.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Deb Burman alleging failure of authorities to conduct elections.

Burman has sought directions to the Election Commission and Tripura SEC to immediately conduct overdue village committee elections under the Tripura Tribal Areas Automatic District Council Act, 1994.