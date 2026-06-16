SC seeks responses from Centre, States on plea to use Aadhaar only as identity proof

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre and state governments on a petition alleging that Aadhaar cards issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India are being misused as proof of citizenship, domicile and residence. The plea seeks directions to ensure Aadhaar is used strictly as a document for identity verification.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana sought response from the Centre and all the states and UTs on a plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and tagged it with the pending similar matters.

The plea has sought directions to the Centre, states and the Election Commission to ensure that Aadhaar is used as a proof of identity and not as a proof of citizenship, domicile, address and date of birth.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Dubey, also sought directions that the use of Aadhaar as a proof of date of birth and residence in the application form for new voter registration be considered against Section 9 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, Section 23(4) of the RPA, 1950 and Article 14 of the Constitution.