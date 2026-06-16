Three policemen suspended after man dies by suicide blaming police 'harassment' in Jharkhand's Ranchi

RANCHI: A man allegedly died by suicide due to alleged police harassment in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, officials said on Monday.

Following this three policemen, including an officer in charge of a police station, were placed under suspension.

"I have suspended jamadar Lal Mohar Pandey and Jitendra Tudu, with immediate effect and sent a recommendation to the Zonal IG to suspend officer-in-charge Arun Mahatha as well," SSP Rakesh Ranjan has been quoted as saying by a report.

"Given the gravity of the situation, an investigation team led by the Hatia DSP has been constituted, and further action will be taken following the submission of the investigation report,” the police officer reportedly said.

The suspension came after the victim, identified as Pradhan Yadav (44), a resident of DT Khatal area within Dhurwa police station limits, alleged harassment by the officials in his five-page suicide note.

According to police, the victim hanged himself on Monday after he had reportedly complained on June 5 at the police station about being thrashed by his neighbours over some dispute.

After this, the officials, including the investigating officer (IO) Lal Mohan Pandey and his associate Jitendra Tudu were mounting pressure on him to manage the case instead of taking action against his neighbour Jitendra Yadav and others.