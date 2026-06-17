AAP eyes all 70 seats in Uttarakhand, promises 'Delhi Model' for 2027 polls

DEHRADUN: The Aam Aadmi Party is back in motion in Uttarakhand. After months of quiet on the ground and little visibility in the news, AAP has shifted gears ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections.

The party has declared it will contest all 70 assembly seats alone.

The announcement comes as AAP’s newly announced state unit takes charge under fresh leadership from the national high command.

“Nearly one year ago, the state committee was dissolved. Now, national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has announced the new executive,” said Daya Kishan Kalauni, the newly appointed state spokesperson.

AAP has appointed Uma Sisodia as its new state president. Under her leadership, the party says it will rebuild the organisation and take its promises of free electricity, water, and better education directly to voters.

Speaking to TNIE, Sisodia said Uttarakhand’s original vision remains unfulfilled even 26 years after statehood.

“The spirit of the statehood movement and the sacrifices made for it have not been honoured,” she said.

"Expected development has not happened. People in the hills still struggle for health, education and basic amenities.”

She flagged unemployment and drug abuse as growing concerns. Targeting the two main national parties, Sisodia alleged both BJP and Congress have pushed the state toward “disappointment and disorder instead of development”.