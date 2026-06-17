Red Fort blast accused planned network bigger than Indian Mujahideen: Intel

NEW DELHI: Intelligence agencies unravelling the Red Fort blast on November 10, 2025, have uncovered the accused’s plan to establish a nationwide terror outfit aimed to surpass the operational capabilities of the banned Indian Mujahideen, sources said on Tuesday.
Umar Un Nabi, the prime accused in the Delhi blast, was killed in the explosion. These findings have emerged after six months of interrogation, technical analysis and extensive investigations.
In its probe, the NIA has linked the accused in the chargesheet filed before the court with the offshoot of global terrorist outfit al-Qaida. The federal probing agency found that the accused had also made rocket-improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and tested them in the Qazigund forest in J&K’s Anantnag district.
These findings are part of a 7,500-page chargesheet filed by the NIA on May 14 in connection with the high-intensity vehicle-borne IED blast that rocked the national capital on November 10 last year.
During follow-up investigations, the intelligence agencies have found that the “highly educated accused” were in the process of making armed drones and had planned attacks across the country.
“The probe has unravelled a complex structure involving individuals from diverse educational and professional backgrounds, including doctors and engineers,” said intelligence sleuths, adding, “The focus appeared to be on sustainability. There were references to recruitment pipelines, ideological indoctrination, fundraising mechanisms and technological capabilities.”
The agency said that IM emerged in the early 2000s as one of the country’s homegrown terror outfits. It evolved from radical elements associated with the banned SIMI.
Bhatkal module
The Indian Mujahideen came into prominence after a series of bomb blasts across cities between 2005 and 2013. A large number of IM’s founding members hailed from the coastal Karnataka town of Bhatkal, which gave rise to the widely used term “Bhatkal module”.