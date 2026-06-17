Red Fort blast accused planned network bigger than Indian Mujahideen: Intel

NEW DELHI: Intelligence agencies unravelling the Red Fort blast on November 10, 2025, have uncovered the accused’s plan to establish a nationwide terror outfit aimed to surpass the operational capabilities of the banned Indian Mujahideen, sources said on Tuesday.

Umar Un Nabi, the prime accused in the Delhi blast, was killed in the explosion. These findings have emerged after six months of interrogation, technical analysis and extensive investigations.

In its probe, the NIA has linked the accused in the chargesheet filed before the court with the offshoot of global terrorist outfit al-Qaida. The federal probing agency found that the accused had also made rocket-improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and tested them in the Qazigund forest in J&K’s Anantnag district.

These findings are part of a 7,500-page chargesheet filed by the NIA on May 14 in connection with the high-intensity vehicle-borne IED blast that rocked the national capital on November 10 last year.