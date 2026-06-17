Ammonia leak kills worker in Udham Singh Nagar Ice plant in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A worker died on Wednesday evening after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked during routine maintenance at an ice manufacturing factory, triggering panic in Gadarpur in Udham Singh Nagar district of Kumaon, and prompting heavy police deployment.

According to officials, the accident occurred while the worker was servicing a net or valve mechanism during routine operations.

Ammonia gas was suddenly released, engulfing him before colleagues could react. “He began gasping and collapsed within seconds,” said an eyewitness at the factory. “By the time we reached him, he was unconscious.”

The victim was rushed to a nearby health centre but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Initial inquiry identified him as a resident of the Munda Pandey area in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police Swapnil Kishor Singh confirmed that legal proceedings would follow based on a complaint from the deceased’s family.