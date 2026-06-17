Ammonia leak kills worker in Udham Singh Nagar Ice plant in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A worker died on Wednesday evening after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked during routine maintenance at an ice manufacturing factory, triggering panic in Gadarpur in Udham Singh Nagar district of Kumaon, and prompting heavy police deployment.
According to officials, the accident occurred while the worker was servicing a net or valve mechanism during routine operations.
Ammonia gas was suddenly released, engulfing him before colleagues could react. “He began gasping and collapsed within seconds,” said an eyewitness at the factory. “By the time we reached him, he was unconscious.”
The victim was rushed to a nearby health centre but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Initial inquiry identified him as a resident of the Munda Pandey area in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Superintendent of Police Swapnil Kishor Singh confirmed that legal proceedings would follow based on a complaint from the deceased’s family.
“Further statutory action will be taken as per the statement received from the kin,” he said.
Police from Gadarpur reached immediately, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body for post-mortem. District administration and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) unit inspected the site and worked to contain the leak.
Richa Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gadarpur, said, “Necessary action is being taken to secure the factory and investigate the cause of the gas leak.”
Officials said the incident is being treated seriously because the plant is located in a thickly populated residential zone. Local residents raised questions over safety protocols and regulatory oversight at industrial units operating near homes.
Heavy police deployment and NDRF personnel remain stationed at the factory while investigators examine equipment and maintenance records.
Authorities are also reviewing compliance with hazardous chemical handling norms. Ammonia leaks, though rare, are classified as high-risk industrial accidents due to the gas’s toxicity. Exposure can cause severe respiratory distress and rapid loss of consciousness, medical experts note.
The administration has assured that findings from the inquiry will determine accountability and future safety measures for factories in the region.