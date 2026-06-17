Concerns raised over independence of Supreme Court's Aravalli Hills committee

NEW DELHI: Experts and former bureaucrats have raised concerns about the Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee on the Aravalli Hills, arguing that the committee is neither truly "high-powered" nor “independent”.

The committee, headed by the Director General of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), includes a Member Secretary who is a junior official compared to the current Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). This Secretary's committee report defined the Aravalli Hills as any landform that rises 100 meters or more above the local surrounding terrain, while excluding slopes and smaller hills from legal protection, thereby allowing mining in those areas. The Supreme Court based its order on this report, which has faced sharp criticism.

Additionally, the Secretary of the MoEFCC serves as the head of the Board of Governance for the ICFRE, potentially compromising the committee's independence.

"The general perception of the committee is that it is aligned with the government, which has previously issued reports that do not prioritize conservation," stated Prakruti Srivastava, a former IFS officer and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in Kerala.

Experts have noted that some committee members possess expertise in mineral exploration and have a history of not implementing forest conservation orders. Moreover, the committee lacks a wildlife expert.