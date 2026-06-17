ED attaches Rs 13.83 crore assets in Uttarakhand SC/ST scholarship scam

DEHRADUN: The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 13.83 crore in Uttarakhand’s high-profile SC/ST post-matric scholarship scam, citing large-scale misuse of public funds through bogus claims.

The action stems from an FIR filed by Uttarakhand Police and covers alleged irregularities between 2011-12 and 2016-17 in the centrally sponsored scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students.

According to the ED sources, several private institutes claimed scholarships in the names of ineligible or non-existent students. Those under the scanner include Motherhood Institute of Management & Technology in Roorkee, RIMS in Haridwar, and Mahavir Institute of Technology in Meerut.

Investigators found that the District Social Welfare Office, Haridwar, processed 6,208 scholarship claims linked to these institutes. Of this, Rs 27.98 crore was disbursed — Rs 19.74 crore directly to institute accounts and Rs 8.24 crore to the bank accounts opened in students’ names.

“Verification of records revealed serious irregularities,” an ED official said.

“In many cases, admissions existed only on paper. Students never appeared for exams, were not on university rolls, or were not enrolled in recognised courses.”