False narratives being created to stop India's rise: RSS chief Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said attempts were being made both within and outside India to create false narratives and spread false reports to weaken the country's rise.

Those opposing India's rise were using different means despite having greater resources, he said at a programme here on Maharana Pratap Jayanti without elaborating.

"Today, people are trying to ensure India does not rise. False narratives are being created, false reports are being spread, and many tactics are being used to mislead," he said.

Those doing so have population, power, financial strength and organisational capacity, yet we must stand firm on the basis of our values, he said.

Bhagwat asserted that India's rise was important not only for itself but for global welfare. "A strong India is necessary for the world as well," he said.

Referring to the legacy of Maharana Pratap and the historic Battle of Haldighati, the RSS chief said it was as a symbol of India's civilisational resistance.

"Our history is not a history of slavery. It is a history of struggle against those who tried to enslave us," Bhagwat said, adding Maharana Pratap's struggle represented resistance in defence of "dharma, culture and self-respect".

"Maharana Pratap fought not for personal gain but for the protection of society and culture. He was fighting against atrocities, for dharma and culture, and for the freedom of his land," he said on the eve of 350th anniversary of the battle of Haldighati.

Bhagwat said there was a need for deeper study and wider understanding of Maharana Pratap's life and ideals. He said present-day challenges required learning from historical figures who stood firm despite adversity.

"To establish good governance and ensure the welfare of people, we need to draw from such examples," he said.

Bhagwat said India's strength lay not only in numbers or material resources but in its civilisational values. "How do we stand strong in such a situation? Maharana Pratap showed us -- on the basis of self-respect, culture, and pride," he said.

He urged people to remain united and rise above narrow identities. "We should stay united like the people of Mewar stood with Maharana Pratap. We must work together for India's progress," he said.

"Different identities exist, but unity does not require sameness. Unity requires harmony and mutual respect," he added.

Referring to the Battle of Haldighati, Bhagwat said it should be understood as more than a military confrontation. "The Battle of Haldighati was not just a war. It was a symbol of the long struggle of Indian society against foreign aggression," he said.

The RSS chief said historical accounts, including those written by Mughal chroniclers, themselves indicated that the battle was fiercely contested. "Even their own records show they had to retreat several miles after the first attack," he said.

Bhagwat said India's civilisational history shows repeated resistance to foreign rule. "Different invaders came, some gained power, but India never accepted slavery at the level of society and culture," he said.

The RSS leader said even during difficult historical phases, India retained its cultural identity. "We have seen good times and bad times, but our dharma and culture remained intact," he said, urging people to leave behind small identities and think of India as one.

Bhagwat said national strength depended on moral character, discipline and social harmony. "If India has to rise, then Indians must rise in character and values," he said.

He said Maharana Pratap's life demonstrated courage, sacrifice and commitment to society. "Whenever we follow his ideals, he will remain alive in our inspiration," he said.