India achieves landmark goal of restoring over 21 million hectares of degraded land

India successfully achieved its initial Bonn Challenge target of restoring over 21.75 million hectares (mha) of degraded and deforested land and is on track to meet the second target.

During the release of "India’s Second Progress Report on the Bonn Challenge: 2011 – 2020 Assessment of Progress in Restoration Efforts Across the States and Union Territories," Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said India is on the to achieve additional 5 mha target set by 2030.

The Bonn Challenge, launched in 2011, a global effort to bring 150 mha of degraded and deforested land into restoration by 2020 and 350 million hectares by 2030. Launched in 2011, it translates international climate and biodiversity commitments into on-the-ground action.

Yadav highlighted that land restoration not only protects the environment but also generates over 1.22 billion person-days of employment.

In 2015, India undertook one of Asia’s largest pledges, aiming to restore 13 million hectares (ha) of degraded and deforested land by 2020 and an additional eight million hectares by 2030.

With political and financial resources for the restoration of millions of hectares across the world, India’s 2030 target has been enhanced to 26 million hectares.