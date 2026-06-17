INDIA bloc in Jharkhand projects unity ahead of RS polls; confident of securing both seats

RANCHI: While leaders of the ruling alliance have repeatedly maintained that their MLAs remain united and have appointed senior party leaders as authorised agents to oversee the voting process, the likelihood of cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election appears slim.

However, cross-voting remains the only route through which the independent candidate Parimal Nathwani can secure a berth in the Upper House.

Notably, the role of first- and second-preference votes, as well as instances of cross-voting, is not new to Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand, which have witnessed several such political twists in the past.

Moreover, Nathwani, who is associated with the Reliance Group, has an unbeaten track record—a record he intends to maintain as he enters the fray once again as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, all the MLAs from the Congress party, RJD and CPI (ML) met at Hotel BNR Chanakya in the afternoon to discuss their poll strategy. Party leaders expressed confidence that their candidates will win both seats.

“Congress has fielded Pranav Jha as their candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat, who has the support of all the alliance partners, whether it is Congress, RJD or CPI (ML). Therefore, I can assure you that all the 28 votes required for the victory of Pranav Jha are intact,” said CPI (ML) MLA Arup Chatterjee.

Senior RJD leader Bhola Yadav, who has been appointed as party agent for the RS Elections, also asserted that INDIA Bloc MLAs are intact.