India, Thailand discuss ways to deepen collaboration in defence manufacturing, research, innovation

India and Thailand have held a key dialogue to review the full spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation, and discussed ways to deepen collaboration in defence manufacturing, research, innovation and capability development.

The 10th Thailand-India Defence Dialogue took place in Bangkok on June 16, the Indian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The two sides also discussed the "evolving security environment" in the Indo-Pacific region and exchanged perspectives on regional developments. They reaffirmed the importance of strengthening cooperation to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region, the ministry said in a statement.

The dialogue took place to "review the full spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation" and exchange views on regional and global security issues of mutual interest. It was co-chaired by Thailand's Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence, Admiral Nuttapol Diewvanich, and Satyajit Mohanty, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence, India.

"The delegations reviewed the progress made in bilateral defence cooperation since the previous dialogue. The discussions covered the ongoing military-to-military engagements, capacity-building initiatives, training exchanges, maritime cooperation and other areas of mutual interest," the statement said.

The dialogue also reviewed the ongoing defence industry cooperation between the two countries.

"The two sides discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration in defence manufacturing, research, innovation and capability development, with a view to promoting mutually beneficial partnerships between their respective defence ecosystems," the statement said.

The two sides also exchanged views on cooperation under regional and multilateral defence frameworks, including ASEAN-led mechanisms.

They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening practical cooperation and addressing shared security challenges through dialogue and collaboration, the statement said.

The meeting concluded with discussions on future engagements and the way ahead for defence cooperation.

India and Thailand elevated their bilateral ties to a formal Strategic Partnership in 2025.