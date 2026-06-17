India–Japan climate cooperation advances as LNG emissions report raises regional concerns

NEW DELHI: India and Japan have strengthened their climate cooperation by agreeing on a set of guidelines for a joint environmental project aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The development, announced on June 8, comes alongside a separate report highlighting emissions linked to Japan’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) resales across Asia, including India.

The two countries have adopted the ‘Rule of Implementation’ of the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The rule sets out the operational and governance framework for bilateral climate cooperation between the two nations.

It defines procedures, safeguards and rules for validating low-carbon projects, generating emission reduction credits, and ensuring their secure transfer.

Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement allows countries to voluntarily cooperate to meet their climate targets by trading Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs).

India and Japan had last year signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) for the JCM, establishing a framework for mitigation activities that deliver greenhouse gas emission reductions or removals while supporting sustainable development outcomes in India and contributing to the achievement of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of both countries.

The Rule of Implementation also establishes governance arrangements, including a Joint Committee comprising representatives from both governments, transparent project approval procedures, third-party validation and verification, sustainable development safeguards, and national registries to track the issuance and transfer of credits.

The Joint Crediting Mechanism is expected to catalyse investment, technology transfer and capacity building for low-carbon projects in India, supporting climate change mitigation and sustainable development.