Indian national accused of shooting at AP Dhillon's Canada residence to be deported

CHANDIGARH: The Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada (IRB) of Canada has ordered the deportation of Indian national Abhijeet Kingra for attacking the house of Punjabi singer and rapper AP Dhillon at the behest of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In an order, IRB member Azeem Lalji stated that a British Columbia court had earlier established that Abhijeet Kingra was a member of the Bishnoi gang. The ruling noted that the gang has been associated with serious criminal offences, including murder, shootings, arson, extortion and threats.

Lalji further observed that incidents of gang-linked extortion have increased in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, raising concerns among law enforcement agencies.

In its ruling, the IRB further stated that Kingra participated in a shooting incident at a in British Columbia, where 14 rounds were fired from a handgun into Dhillon's house and lighting his vehicles on fire helped the Bishnoi gang gain a terrifying foothold in communities from Ontario to British Columbia.

According to court records, although Dhillon was not home, the musician's roommate narrowly missed injury or death.

"And while those acts were not part of an extortion, they fit within the pattern of violence that is being committed by the Bishnoi gang against members of the Indian diaspora in Canada. It was a high-profile sequence of offences that was filmed and uploaded to the internet, which likely contributed to the Bishnoi gang’s violent reputation and to its ability to intimidate its victims," the board noted.