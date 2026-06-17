Jaipur Diary | Poonia’s Rajya Sabha promotion fuels gossip

Satish Poonia’s Rajya Sabha nomination has set Rajasthan BJP’s political grapevine buzzing. The loudest whispers are around seven-term MLA Rajendra Rathore, with many questioning how a veteran leader like Rathore continues to wait while others move ahead. The debate gained momentum after remarks by former MLA Rajendra Gudha, who contrasted Poonia’s rapid rise with Rathore’s long political journey and framed the issue through the lens of caste. Independent Rajput MLA Ravindra Bhati also targeted the BJP, invoking Rathore’s name. While Poonia belongs to the Jat community, Rathore is a Rajput leader.

Buzz over Gehlot’s olive branch to Pilot

Rajasthan’s political corridors are abuzz after former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appeared to draw the curtain on the long-running Gehlot-Pilot rivalry. Declaring that “all disputes will end” after his latest statement, the former CM urged leaders to forget the past and move forward together. Insiders, however, are reading more into the timing of the reconciliation. The biggest talking point came when Gehlot endorsed Sachin Pilot’s remark that the former treats him like his son Vaibhav. Political observers now wonder: Is this an honest reconciliation, or just another move in order to gain an upper hand in the Congress equations in Rajasthan?