JCO among four jawans injured in Rajouri blast

SRINAGAR: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and three army men were injured in a powerful explosion near the Line of Control in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Sources said the explosion took place while the army men were on a routine patrol near the Line of Control in Nowshera area of Rajouri district in the afternoon today.

Four army men including a JCO were injured in the blast. The injured soldiers were evacuated to a nearby medical facility. According to sources, the blast was caused by accidental activation of a landmine during the patrol by army men of the forward area of Kalal area of Nowshera sector.

The landmines have been planted as part of an anti-infiltration grid in the areas close to LoC to prevent infiltration of militants and any misadventure from the Pakistani troops.

Meanwhile, a suspected Pakistani drone was sighted over a forward village along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri last night, sources said. They said the drone hovered over the area before returning.