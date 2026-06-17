Jharkhand Congress likely to shift MLAs to Ranchi hotel ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls

RANCHI: A day before the Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand, the Congress is likely to move its MLAs to a hotel in Ranchi on Wednesday, in a step mirroring the NDA’s earlier move aimed at ensuring smooth coordination for the voting process.

The ruling INDIA bloc MLAs, including Congress members, are scheduled to meet at the Chief Minister’s residence on Wednesday evening to finalise their strategy for the elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in the state, Congress MLA Pradip Yadav said.

Congress sources indicated that its legislators would be shifted to a hotel in the state capital during the day. However, Congress media in-charge Rakesh Sinha denied any formal plan to relocate the MLAs, saying they would instead visit a hotel where AICC observers are staying.

“There is no plan to shift the MLAs to a hotel. We have adequate numbers and are confident of winning the election smoothly,” Sinha said.

Each candidate requires at least 28 first-preference votes to win in the June 18 polls. The BJP-led NDA holds 24 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, while the INDIA bloc has 56 members.

Three candidates are in the fray: JMM nominee Baidyanath Ram, Congress candidate Pranav Jha, and BJP-backed Independent Parimal Nathwani.