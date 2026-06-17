Kedarnath marks 13 years of 2013 tragedy; pays tribute to flood victims, rescuers

DEHRADUN: The Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath fell silent on Wednesday morning as priests, pilgrims, traders and security personnel gathered to mark 13 years since the catastrophic 2013 floods that devastated the Mandakini valley.
Hundreds assembled in the temple courtyard for a memorial service, observing a two-minute silence for the thousands of pilgrims, locals and rescue workers who perished on June 16-17, 2013. Many were moved to tears as prayers were offered to Baba Kedar for the peace of the departed souls.
The disaster remains one of the darkest chapters in Uttarakhand's history. Three days of unprecedented rainfall between June 15 and 17 triggered the breach of Chorabari Lake, also known as Gandhi Sarovar. The resulting wall of water, debris and boulders swept through the valley, destroying Rambada and large stretches of the Kedarnath pilgrimage route.
Official figures put the death toll at more than 4,400, with many still listed as missing. Independent estimates place the number of deaths at nearly 6,000. Thousands of families were devastated by the tragedy.
Amid the destruction, however, the ancient Kedarnath temple survived unharmed. A massive boulder that came to rest behind the shrine — now revered as 'Bhim Shila' — diverted floodwaters and debris away from the temple, an event devotees regard as miraculous.
Wednesday's tribute ceremony was led by Kedar Sabha president Pandit Rajkumar Tiwari.
"The Kedarnath tragedy was not just Uttarakhand's pain, it scarred the entire country. On this 13th anniversary, we bow our heads for all those we lost," he said.
Teerth priests, hak-hakook holders, traders, pilgrims and government officials participated in the programme. Personnel from the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), many of whom took part in rescue operations in 2013, also paid tribute to colleagues who died during relief efforts.
"We remember the days when we worked round the clock to pull out survivors," an SDRF jawan said.
The 2013 disaster prompted one of India's largest peacetime rescue operations. The Army and Air Force evacuated more than one lakh stranded pilgrims and local residents in a mission that remains a landmark in disaster management.
Since then, Kedarpuri has undergone extensive reconstruction. With support from the Centre and the Uttarakhand government, the temple town has been rebuilt with improved safety infrastructure and modern disaster-mitigation measures.
Today, Kedarnath stands not only as a major centre of faith but also as a symbol of resilience and recovery.
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, who offered prayers at the shrine on Wednesday, said he was deeply moved by the transformation.
"In 2013 the whole country was in shock. Looking at nature's fury, we thought Kedarnath could never return to its former glory. The area was a mound of rubble. Today, the same Kedarnath stands before the world — beautiful, grand and divine," he told reporters.