NCR to get four big greenfield cities

NEW DELHI: Four new cities branded as “Namo Nodes” will be built across the National Capital Region as authorities prepare for a future in which the region’s population is likely to double, even as planners reject calls to shrink the boundaries or dilute environmental safeguards.
The NCR Planning Board (NCRPB) on Tuesday approved plans to develop four greenfield cities, one each in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, as part of a major effort to manage the region’s explosive population growth. The Centre has earmarked Rs 5,000 crore for the initiative over the next five years.
Announcing the decision after a meeting in Delhi, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said, “Four new big cities ‘Namo Nodes’ along with the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) have been planned. Every state will have at least one big city. The states have been asked to bring three proposals. The city will be selected through a challenge mode. In Delhi, there will be a sub-city. The name of the new ‘Namo’ cities will be in line with the name of the RRTS train Namo Bharat.”
The decision comes as the NCR’s population, currently estimated at 7.5 crore, is projected to reach 15 crore over the next 15 years. The proposed cities are expected to be built with modern infrastructure, affordable housing, efficient transport networks and sustainability-focused planning.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma and Rajasthan Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra attended the meeting called to approve the NCR Regional Plan 2041.
“After the discussion, a consensus was made on all these issues in the regional plan 2041. After two months, this plan will be declared as final,” Khattar said.
Uttar Pradesh pitched five possible locations—Jewar, Dadri, Khurja, Bulandshahr and Noida—for the proposed Greenfield cities, offering to absorb some of the pressure of Delhi’s urban expansion. Rajasthan said it would assess the potential of smaller towns before finalising its proposals.
The board rejected demands to shrink the NCR’s geographical boundaries. “After a thorough discussion, it was decided that the NCR area should remain as it is. There will be no change in it,” Khattar said.
Balancing urbanisation
NCR Planning Board retains Natural Conservation Zone limits to protect Aravalli landscape
NCR divided into 3 zones
Core zone between Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressways
Decisions of SC and NGT on environment to be honoured
15 year-old vehicles to be phased out of NCR towns
30% value of new vehicles to be given as govt incentives