NCR to get four big greenfield cities

NEW DELHI: Four new cities branded as “Namo Nodes” will be built across the National Capital Region as authorities prepare for a future in which the region’s population is likely to double, even as planners reject calls to shrink the boundaries or dilute environmental safeguards.

The NCR Planning Board (NCRPB) on Tuesday approved plans to develop four greenfield cities, one each in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, as part of a major effort to manage the region’s explosive population growth. The Centre has earmarked Rs 5,000 crore for the initiative over the next five years.

Announcing the decision after a meeting in Delhi, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal said, “Four new big cities ‘Namo Nodes’ along with the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) have been planned. Every state will have at least one big city. The states have been asked to bring three proposals. The city will be selected through a challenge mode. In Delhi, there will be a sub-city. The name of the new ‘Namo’ cities will be in line with the name of the RRTS train Namo Bharat.”

The decision comes as the NCR’s population, currently estimated at 7.5 crore, is projected to reach 15 crore over the next 15 years. The proposed cities are expected to be built with modern infrastructure, affordable housing, efficient transport networks and sustainability-focused planning.