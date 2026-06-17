Three injured Kuki youth moved out of Imphal hospital after protests

GUWAHATI: Authorities shifted three injured Kuki youth from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Manipur capital Imphal to Churachandpur, even as security forces gunned down a suspected militant in an alleged encounter.

The trio’s admission to RIMS had triggered angry protests outside it for two days. The protestors opposed their admission, claiming that they were militants.

The three were injured during a reported gunfight near Leilon Vaiphei village in the Kangpokpi district on June 15. However, Kuki organisations had claimed that they were victims of a “bomb attack” carried out by the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) and its “proxy” Zeliangrong United Front (Kamson faction).

According to officials, the three were moved out of RIMS after Tuesday midnight and taken to Churachandpur Medical College under tight security arrangements. Churachandpur is a Kuki-majority district.

Officials said the decision was made as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police said that information was received from the Assam Rifles that an encounter took place on Tuesday between a joint column of Assam Rifles-Army and suspected militants.