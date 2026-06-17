Tourist rush chokes Himachal roads as 15 lakh vehicles enter Shimla in 45 days

CHANDIGARH: Crippling traffic jams continue to plague key tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh as visitors flock to the hills to escape the scorching heat in the plains.

Between May 1 and June 15, around 15 lakh vehicles entered Shimla, prompting Himachal Pradesh Police to adopt a five-point strategy to manage the summer tourist rush. In Manali, another major tourist destination, more than 3,000 vehicles, apart from luxury buses, are entering the town daily.

The growing number of vehicles has put immense pressure on Shimla's ageing traffic infrastructure, resulting in frequent bumper-to-bumper congestion. To improve traffic management, the hill state's capital has been divided into five sectors, each supervised by a gazetted officer responsible for ensuring smooth traffic movement.

The strategy includes deployment of an additional 210 police personnel, home guards and volunteers. Traffic personnel have also been stationed at major parking sites to facilitate vehicle movement and prevent congestion.

The number of bike-borne traffic personnel has been increased to 32 to enable rapid response to traffic-related incidents. Interceptor vehicles are being deployed in several areas to enforce traffic regulations and act against violations.

To encourage public transport use, larger vehicles such as Travellers and other public transport vehicles have been permitted on Cart Road, reducing dependence on private vehicles and easing congestion.

Tourists travelling beyond Shimla are being advised to use alternative routes. Those heading towards Kufri, Narkanda, Theog and Kinnaur have been encouraged to take the Shoghi-Mehli bypass, which helps reduce traffic pressure within the city and save travel time. Around 800 vehicles are currently being diverted through the route daily.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said more than 15 lakh vehicles had entered the city over the past 45 days and police had implemented a five-point plan that includes additional force deployment, interceptors, bike patrols, monitoring by gazetted officers, use of alternative routes, promotion of public transport and public awareness measures.

He said the main challenge arises when heavy vehicles break down on Cart Road, the town's lifeline, causing long traffic snarls. Removing such vehicles from the narrow road network is often time-consuming.