Two killed, three critical after mob torches car over sand mafia feud in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Two persons were killed and three others were severely injured after a 30-member mob allegedly used a heavy dumper truck to ram an SUV, pinning its doors shut, before dousing the vehicle in petrol and setting it ablaze.
Police sources said the attack was triggered by a long-standing feud over illegal sand mining. The incident occurred in Katgodi village, under the Sonhat tehsil of Chhattisgarh's Koriya district, about 350km north of Raipur.
One victim, identified as Bharat Singh Gaharwar, alias Lalla Singh, was burned alive inside the vehicle. Another victim succumbed to severe burn injuries during treatment at the Ambikapur Medical College. Three others, who sustained 40 to 60 percent burns, are currently battling for their lives and have been air-lifted to a specialised facility in Raipur.
Tensions boiled over on Tuesday evening when a member of the victims' group allegedly assaulted a relative of the main accused. Seeking confrontation, the victims’ faction drove to the rivals' residence later that night in three vehicles. They were met with immediate, lethal force.
The attackers reportedly drove a heavy tipper/dumper truck and repeatedly rammed into the victims’ Toyota Fortuner. The impact jammed the SUV's doors, trapping the occupants inside. The mob then poured petrol over the vehicle and set it on fire.
Witnesses stated that those desperately attempting to shatter the windows to escape the raging fire were brutally beaten back by the mob. While one vehicle managed to flee the chaos, two were trapped, with the Fortuner bearing the brunt of the horrific arson.
Given the sheer brutality of the crime, the police rushed to the site. Forensic experts and heavy security deployment have cordoned off Katgodi village, where the atmosphere remains tense and volatile.
The police have launched a massive manhunt. Four key suspects have already been arrested, while teams are scouring the region to track down the remaining members of the mob. A formal FIR is being filed as forensic teams gather evidence from the charred remains of the vehicle.
The horrific double murder has sparked a fierce political row in Chhattisgarh. Opposition Congress cited the incident as evidence of Chhattisgarh's crumbling law and order situation.
"What began as a shadow war over illegal sand mining has exploded into a lethal bloodbath. The ruthless battle for dominance over sand trade saw a BJP leader allegedly burning alive another from his very own party,” said Sushil Anand Shukla, Chairman, Congress Media Cell.
Responding to sharp criticism from the opposition Congress party, local MLA and the State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal assured swift, uncompromised justice. "The police are thoroughly investigating every angle of this heinous crime,” Jaiswal affirmed.