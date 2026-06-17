Two killed, three critical after mob torches car over sand mafia feud in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Two persons were killed and three others were severely injured after a 30-member mob allegedly used a heavy dumper truck to ram an SUV, pinning its doors shut, before dousing the vehicle in petrol and setting it ablaze.

Police sources said the attack was triggered by a long-standing feud over illegal sand mining. The incident occurred in Katgodi village, under the Sonhat tehsil of Chhattisgarh's Koriya district, about 350km north of Raipur.

One victim, identified as Bharat Singh Gaharwar, alias Lalla Singh, was burned alive inside the vehicle. Another victim succumbed to severe burn injuries during treatment at the Ambikapur Medical College. Three others, who sustained 40 to 60 percent burns, are currently battling for their lives and have been air-lifted to a specialised facility in Raipur.

Tensions boiled over on Tuesday evening when a member of the victims' group allegedly assaulted a relative of the main accused. Seeking confrontation, the victims’ faction drove to the rivals' residence later that night in three vehicles. They were met with immediate, lethal force.

The attackers reportedly drove a heavy tipper/dumper truck and repeatedly rammed into the victims’ Toyota Fortuner. The impact jammed the SUV's doors, trapping the occupants inside. The mob then poured petrol over the vehicle and set it on fire.