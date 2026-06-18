Ahmedabad Diary | Row erupts over razing of structure linked to BJP leader

A political storm is brewing in Surat after the municipal corporation’s crackdown on an alleged illegal structure linked to a property owned by a BJP national leader took a bizarre twist. Civic body officials demolished a rooftop structure in Katargam and seized the material. But in a move that has raised eyebrows across political circles, the same municipal vehicle reportedly returned the confiscated goods to the site within hours. The incident has sparked intense debate, with Opposition voices asking if there is one rule for ordinary citizens and another for those with political clout.
Delhi officer ahead in race for top cop post
Speculation over the next Ahmedabad Police Commissioner has intensified following the appointment of IPS G S Malik as Gujarat DGP. While no official confirmation has emerged, strong indications from developments in Delhi suggest that a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer currently on central deputation could soon return and take charge of Ahmedabad Police. The possibility has gained traction within administrative circles, even as the names of several officers posted across Gujarat are being discussed. However, the prospect of a last-minute surprise cannot be ruled out.
BJP vs BJP in Narmada, high command steps in
The BJP’s internal feud in Gujarat’s Narmada has resurfaced. MLA Dr Darshanaben Deshmukh walked out of a Rajpipla event celebrating 12 years of PM Narendra Modi’s government, alleging public humiliation, and began a symbolic fast. The protest gained momentum with support from MP Mansukh Vasava, former district BJP chief and other leaders. State BJP General Secretary Prashant Korat stepped in and persuaded the leaders to end the sit-in after assuring a hearing at the party headquarters, Kamalam. While the fast has ended, the factionalism concerns persist.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com