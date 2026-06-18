AIR should run hyperlocal content to reach large section of people: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The public service broadcaster Akashvani is to place greater emphasis on hyperlocal content as part of its ongoing transformation into a more modern and audience-centric platform.

Highlighting Akashvani’s move towards a hyperlocal content model, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his visit to Pune on Wednesday, said that under the new initiative, the broadcaster would deliver content which is closely connected with local communities and their aspirations.

The initiative aims to strengthen Akashvani’s connection with listeners by delivering content that reflects regional concerns and grassroots realities. The proposed shift towards hyperlocal programming is expected to enhance community engagement and reinforce Akashvani’s role as a trusted source of information at the grassroots level.

Vaishnaw said the transformation of Akashvani is being undertaken in line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision to make public broadcasting more digital, accessible and responsive to audience preferences.

Addressing concerns over regional news services, the minister assured that the Marathi news bulletin of Akashvani Pune would continue. He said the bulletin plays an important role in the government’s public outreach efforts and serves listeners across Maharashtra.