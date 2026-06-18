AIR should run hyperlocal content to reach large section of people: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The public service broadcaster Akashvani is to place greater emphasis on hyperlocal content as part of its ongoing transformation into a more modern and audience-centric platform.
Highlighting Akashvani’s move towards a hyperlocal content model, information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, during his visit to Pune on Wednesday, said that under the new initiative, the broadcaster would deliver content which is closely connected with local communities and their aspirations.
The initiative aims to strengthen Akashvani’s connection with listeners by delivering content that reflects regional concerns and grassroots realities. The proposed shift towards hyperlocal programming is expected to enhance community engagement and reinforce Akashvani’s role as a trusted source of information at the grassroots level.
Vaishnaw said the transformation of Akashvani is being undertaken in line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision to make public broadcasting more digital, accessible and responsive to audience preferences.
Addressing concerns over regional news services, the minister assured that the Marathi news bulletin of Akashvani Pune would continue. He said the bulletin plays an important role in the government’s public outreach efforts and serves listeners across Maharashtra.
The minister recently visited several Akashvani and Doordarshan Kendras, where he interacted with young officers, reporters and employees. Interactions were aimed at understanding their perspectives and incorporating their inputs into the future roadmap of public broadcasting.
All India Radio India (AIR), also known as Akashvani, operates under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and is the radio vertical of Prasar Bharati.
Speaking at the inauguration of the 20 kW Akashvani FM Transmitter at Ramgarh in Jaisalmer last week, Vaishnaw called for a transformation in the functioning and outlook of Prasar Bharati.
He emphasised that in the era of rapid technological advancement, radio broadcasting must adopt a “digital first” and “hyper-local” approach to remain relevant and impactful. He also directed officials to prepare a roadmap for this and stressed the importance of integrating local artists and artisans into the broadcasting ecosystem.