Amit Shah for use of AI to crack cyber crimes

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday directed modernisation of the National Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies with it to strengthen the country’s cyber crime response system. He issued the directions at a review meeting in the national capital.

Describing the 1930 helpline as a crucial platform for citizens to report cyber crimes conveniently, Shah stressed that every complainant must receive prompt support. He underscored that no complaint should remain unattended or pending and directed officials to further improve efficiency.

The home minister instructed officials that the helpline be upgraded through the adoption of advanced technologies, including AI, to facilitate faster complaint registration, intelligent call routing and more effective grievance management. He said the revamped system should significantly enhance service delivery and response capabilities for citizens affected by cyber crimes.

Shah said that the Centre was committed of building a secure, technology-driven and citizen-centric cyber security framework. He told officials that the 1930 call centres, operating across states and Union territories, be strengthened through improved technological and operational upgrades.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs will provide support for hardware and technology enhancements for the helpline framework, while the states and UTs will be asked to ensure adequate staffing at call centres.