Amit Shah meets US envoy Gor, discuss counter-terrorism and anti-drug cooperation

NEW DELHI: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Thursday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral security cooperation, with a focus on counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics efforts.

The meeting came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held talks on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, reflecting continued high-level engagement between the two countries.

According to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Shah and Gor reviewed the trajectory of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and explored avenues to deepen cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges.

The discussions focused on enhancing intelligence-sharing mechanisms, strengthening operational coordination against terrorism and developing a more robust framework to disrupt transnational drug trafficking networks that threaten regional stability and public safety, the ministry said.

In a post on X, Shah said he had a detailed discussion with Gor on expanding collaboration in security-related areas. He reiterated India's commitment to advancing the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and ensuring that the bilateral relationship continued to benefit the people of both countries.

Gor described the meeting as productive, saying the two sides discussed joint efforts to combat terrorism, curb the flow of narcotics and illicit drugs, strengthen border security and bring criminals to justice.

Gor later said he had returned to New Delhi after accompanying the US delegation to the G7 Summit, where India and the United States recorded several positive outcomes.

The Shah-Gor meeting followed extensive discussions between Modi and Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. The two leaders reviewed progress in negotiations for an interim bilateral trade agreement and explored ways to deepen economic cooperation, trade ties and regional security collaboration.

During the talks, Modi also raised concerns over the safety of seafarers, urging that their protection be accorded the highest priority during the implementation of Washington's peace arrangement with Iran.

The Ministry of External Affairs said both sides reviewed ongoing trade negotiations and agreed to maintain momentum towards concluding the interim trade pact.

As part of the process, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is expected to visit India for further consultations.

The latest engagements underscore the growing strategic convergence between New Delhi and Washington on security, trade and regional issues as both countries seek to strengthen cooperation in an increasingly complex global environment.