Chhatron ki Goonj: Rahul Gandhi launches campaign to amplify issues related to nation's education system

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a campaign for nation's education reform, such as paper leaks, high fees, and urged students to join the same.

He said that it is a platform for students to make demands directly to the government.

In a post on X, Gandhi posted a link to the campaign where students can share ideas and sign a petition.

"If you've suffered because of paper leaks, exam issues, or high fees, if this education system has shattered your dreams, if your family has invested a lifetime of savings in your education, then 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is your voice," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in the post.

Gandhi said that this initiative goes beyond just a campaign; it is a platform for students to raise issues such as the need for affordable education, fair examinations, and dignified employment opportunities.

"Join the movement: Click the link below. Fill in your name and share your ideas. Sign the petition -- that's it," Gandhi said, urging the youth to sign up for this movement.

"More the signatures, louder the goonj!" he added.