Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India for BRICS national security advisers meeting

NEW DELHI: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India from June 22-23 to attend the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security, Beijing announced on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, will attend the meeting at the invitation of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

The visit marks Wang’s first trip to India in nearly a year. He last visited New Delhi in August 2025, when he held talks with Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the meeting will focus on the international security situation, major regional and global issues, and responses to traditional and non-traditional security challenges. Discussions will also help prepare for the BRICS Summit scheduled for September.

Lin said BRICS nations remain committed to promoting multilateralism, safeguarding peace and advancing more equitable global governance amid rising global security challenges.