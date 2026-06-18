Education minister Pradhan chairs high-level review meeting ahead of NEET-UG re-exam

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday directed all authorities involved in the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21 to remain vigilant and fully prepared.

A high-level review meeting on examination preparedness was chaired by Pradhan and attended by senior officials of the Education Ministry, state governments, the NTA and higher educational institutions.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said officers designated by the ministry would be deployed to all states to coordinate activities related to the re-examination process and report to the main Command Centre headed by the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam.

Every state and union territory will have a command centre to monitor the re-examination. "The Command Centres in states are basically like Control Centres which will closely monitor all aspects pertaining the exam. The Ministry officials will leave by tomorrow (Friday) and stay until the NEET-UG exam concludes." an official told TNIE.

The minister emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency in the examination process, the statement said.

"He directed officials concerned to ensure that necessary measures were in place for the free and fair conduct of the re-examination," it said.

The minister also asked designated nodal officers of state governments to ensure that students were provided with all necessary facilities to enable them to appear for the re-examination in a stress-free environment, the statement added.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the agency was working with all stakeholders, including district-level coordination committees headed by District Magistrates, state police departments and intelligence agencies, to ensure the re-examination was conducted smoothly.

School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar said, "The students must be put at absolute ease to appear for the examination, by giving them all necessary facilities including provision of seating arrangements before the exam and drinking water." He requested nodal officers of state governments to ensure adequate steps were taken in this regard.

Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi said, "The time between now and the date of the re-examination is crucial and stressed on the need for proactive coordination, timely dissemination of instructions and strict compliance with all prescribed protocols."

Detailed deliberations were held on examination preparedness, coordination mechanisms, security protocols, logistical arrangements, grievance redressal mechanisms and adherence to examination guidelines.

States and Union Territories were advised to maintain close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure the transparent and seamless conduct of the re-examination, the statement said.

A total of 222 participants attended the meeting, which was conducted in a hybrid mode.

Senior officials from various states and Union Territories, nodal officers of centrally funded institutions, vice-chancellors and directors of higher educational institutions across the country assured full cooperation and said they were taking all necessary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination and a hassle-free experience for candidates.