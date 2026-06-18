Indian coastal regions face severe submersion as ocean heat reaches record levels: WMO report

A new World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) report reveals that the Indian coastal region is fast submerging compared with other parts of the world, as heat content in the Indian Ocean in the Asia region has increased since the 1990s and reached a new record in 2025.

According to the WMO State of the Climate in Asia 2025 report, Sea level in the Asia region reached its highest level since satellite records began in 1999.

The rates of sea-level rise from 1999-2025 along much of the northern Indian Ocean coast exceeded the global average of approximately 3.6 mm per year, reaching around 4.9 mm per year along the Indian coast and more than 6 mm per year in the Kuroshio Current region.

As a result of the record increase in ocean heat, marine heat wave frequency has also risen in Asia. Marine heatwaves affected almost the entire ocean area of Asia, with over 10 million km2 impacted during July–September, more than the size of the People’s Republic of China or the United States of America.

Continued ocean warming and acidification pose increasing risks to marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

Further, rising temperatures in the region result in mass loss across all 23 monitored glaciers. The melting of glaciers threatens long-term water security in the world’s most heavily populated region and leads to an increase in hazards – with multiple glacial lake outburst floods and glacier collapses recorded in 2025.