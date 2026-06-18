Ladakh MP, councillors to meet LG seeking no-confidence vote against Kargil Hill Council CEC

SRINAGAR: As uncertainty continues over the fate of the no confidence motion moved by 16 councillors against the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Kargil Hill Development Council in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the region's MP and the councillors are set to meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday to seek the early convening of the council for a vote on the motion.

The no confidence motion was submitted last month by ruling National Conference (NC) and its ally Congress against the CEC for reneging on a two and a half year power sharing agreement between the two parties.

Ladakh MP and National Conference leader Haji Mohammad Hanifa Jan told TNIE that the UT administration was sitting on their no confidence motion against the Kargil Hill Council CEC by not convening the council.

He said the NC had asked incumbent Kargil Hill Council CEC Mohammad Jaffar Akhoon to resign and hand over power to the Congress after completing his two and a half year term.

As the NC and Congress had contested the Hill Council elections in October 2023 as allies, the two parties had reached an agreement on a rotational power sharing arrangement after two and a half years.

“However, the incumbent CEC Jaffar did not resign on completing his term and it forced the NC and Congress to bring a no confidence motion against him,” the MP said.

Sixteen councillors, including nine from Congress, five from the NC and two independents, signed the no confidence motion on May 14 and forwarded it to the Deputy Commissioner of Kargil for convening the council.