Maintain high level of vigilance for early detection of dengue, malaria cases: Nadda to states

NEW DELHI: The centre on Thursday directed states and UTs to maintain a high level of vigilance to effectively prevent and control mosquito-borne diseases like dengue and malaria, which see a hike during the monsoon season.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who held a high-level review meeting to assess the national preparedness ahead of the monsoon season, urged them to strengthen surveillance systems for early detection of dengue and malaria cases and outbreaks.

He also underscored the importance of prompt reporting, active monitoring and rapid response mechanisms to contain the spread of infections.

Nadda also emphasised strict adherence to prevention, surveillance, diagnosis, standard treatment guidelines and clinical management protocols for dengue and malaria.

During the meeting, he stressed that coordinated efforts between the central government, states/UTs, local administrations and healthcare institutions are essential to minimise the disease burden and ensure a timely response to emerging public health challenges.

Instructing hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country to remain fully prepared, he said, they should ensure the adequate availability of medicines, diagnostic facilities, blood components, hospital beds and trained healthcare personnel.

He emphasised that patient care services should remain uninterrupted and healthcare institutions must be equipped to effectively manage any increase in caseload.