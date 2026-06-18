Namo Bharat depot shifted from Dharuhera to Panchgaon for Delhi-Alwar corridor

CHANDIGARH: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has completed surveys for the Rs 37,000-crore, 93.5-km Delhi-Alwar Namo Bharat corridor from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Bawal in Haryana, including land assessment and soil testing at 22 locations along the alignment.

As part of the project, the maintenance depot originally planned at Dharuhera in Rewari district has been shifted to Panchgaon in Gurugram district. The Haryana government plans to integrate three major transit networks at Panchgaon Chowk.

The proposed Namo Bharat RRTS corridor will connect with the planned 36-km Gurugram Metro extension from Sector 56 and the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor along the KMP Expressway. The integration is expected to allow passengers to switch between the regional rapid transit system, metro and orbital rail network at a single hub.

Sources said the depot relocation was the second major revision to the first phase of the project. Earlier, the phase-one terminus was planned at SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) but was later curtailed to Bawal, reducing the corridor's initial operational reach.

The Gurugram administration has submitted a site report on the proposed Panchgaon depot to the state government. Construction is expected to begin after final approval for land transfer, with the project targeted for completion by 2031.

The district administration has identified land owned by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and submitted its report to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) for transfer of the land parcel to the NCRTC.

Sources said the Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) survey, topographical mapping and pile testing at 22 major locations have been completed. Areas requiring the relocation of utilities, including gas, water and sewage pipelines, have also been identified.

The proposed depot will serve as the central operations hub for the corridor, housing train maintenance facilities, simulators, automated fleet management systems and a permanent workforce.

The NCRTC had originally planned to establish the facility on 172 acres at Dharuhera in Rewari district.

Sources said the first phase of the corridor would comprise a mix of underground and elevated sections to facilitate seamless travel across densely populated urban areas. Of the 15 planned stations along the route, eight will be built underground. The trains are designed to operate at speeds of up to 160 kmph, significantly reducing travel time to Delhi.

Criticising the decision, senior Congress leader and former Haryana minister Captain Ajay Yadav said the depot shift reflected continued neglect of Rewari. "Manesar is already developed, while Dharuhera despite being a major contributor to the state's industrial exchequer has long been ignored," he said.