NDA-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani wins RS race in Jharkhand, gets 28 votes

RANCHI: Putting an end to all speculations, NDA-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani has emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha election from Jharkhand.
According to the vote count, Nathwani secured 28 votes, defeating Congress candidate Pranav Jha, who polled 20 votes. JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram, however, won comfortably with 30 votes. Of the total 81 votes cast by the legislators, three were declared invalid.
However, the official announcement of the election results is yet to be made by the Election Commission.
As soon as Nathwani won, entire Assembly premises echoed with the chanting of ‘Jai Sri Ram’
Though, it was a triangular contest, the most significant contest was between the NDA-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani and the Congress party's Pranav Jha, whereas the victory of JMM's Baijnath Ram was considered almost certain.
All 81 MLAs of Jharkhand cast their votes. Of these, three votes were declared invalid. Parimal Nathwani received a total of 30 votes, but two of them were cancelled.
The results indicate cross-voting in the closely watched contest for the second seat.
After being declared victorious, Nathwani expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders.
“Deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the fourth term as the Member of Rajya Sabha. This moment is filled with profound emotion as this will be my third term from Jharkhand, the very soil from where my Parliamentary journey began in 2008. It is a matter of immense pride once again to my “karmabhoomi,”
Nathwani posted on X, further saying, “Extending sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Union Home minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, BJP National President Shri Nitin Nabin and the BJP-led NDA for their support. Heartfelt appreciation to every member of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly who voted and supported throughout this journey.”
Nathwani further added, “With renewed commitment and sincerity, every effort will continue to advance the interests and aspirations of Jharkhand and its people. Johar Jharkhand!”
Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also congratulated Nathwani.
“I have been told that Parimal Nathwani has secured 28 first preference votes, which indicates that the voters in Jharkhand are quite matured as they know that who will work in the interest of this state. He has been two term RS member from Jharkhand and people have seen his work. This time also, I believe that Jharkhand will get benefitted,” said Marandi.