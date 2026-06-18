NDA-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani wins RS race in Jharkhand, gets 28 votes

RANCHI: Putting an end to all speculations, NDA-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani has emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha election from Jharkhand.

According to the vote count, Nathwani secured 28 votes, defeating Congress candidate Pranav Jha, who polled 20 votes. JMM candidate Baidyanath Ram, however, won comfortably with 30 votes. Of the total 81 votes cast by the legislators, three were declared invalid.

However, the official announcement of the election results is yet to be made by the Election Commission.

As soon as Nathwani won, entire Assembly premises echoed with the chanting of ‘Jai Sri Ram’

Though, it was a triangular contest, the most significant contest was between the NDA-backed independent candidate Parimal Nathwani and the Congress party's Pranav Jha, whereas the victory of JMM's Baijnath Ram was considered almost certain.

All 81 MLAs of Jharkhand cast their votes. Of these, three votes were declared invalid. Parimal Nathwani received a total of 30 votes, but two of them were cancelled.