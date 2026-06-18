Petrol bombs hurled on RSS office: Terror links of accused surface after encounter, probe intensifies

RANCHI: In a significant development, the two accused persons arrested for allegedly hurling petrol bombs at the RSS office in Ranchi are found to have links with terrorist networks.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused allegedly shared videos of the attack with contacts in Pakistan shortly after carrying it out.
Investigators have further found indications that the duo may have been receiving instructions from handlers based in Pakistan and Dubai. Security agencies have now joined the investigation as police probe their communication links, funding channels, and possible wider network.
There are also reports that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had been searching for some of the accused.
Investigators suspect that these alleged terror links could have been a factor behind the attack on the RSS office. However, officials have yet to issue a statement confirming the nature of the affiliations.
Earlier on Wednesday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had arrested the two accused from Bihar while they were reportedly attempting to flee aboard the Swarna Jayanti Express.
On Thursday, while being held in the lock-up at Kotwali police station in Ranchi, one of the accused allegedly broke a window and escaped from custody.
He was, however, recaptured shortly thereafter from a bus near Chanho on the outskirts of Ranchi.
According to officials, the accused later made another attempt to escape by snatching a weapon from police personnel, prompting officers to open fire. He sustained injuries in the firing and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Firstly, the accused were identified at Koderma Junction, but the train had already departed. Acting swiftly, the police team stopped the train at Rafiganj station in Gaya district, where they took both individuals off the train and into custody.
Currently, the accused are under interrogation, which is expected to lead to new revelations in the case. The incident took place late Tuesday night at around 12:30 AM.
According to CCTV footage, two youths arrived near the RSS office in a car and parked the vehicle a short distance away. They then walked up to the office premises and threw two petrol bombs inside the premises. The first bottle was thrown at 12:38 AM, followed by the second one about a minute later.
One bottle shattered upon hitting the roof, causing the petrol to spill and flames to erupt; however, the fire died out on its own as there were no flammable materials nearby. The second bottle landed near the entrance but did not catch fire.