Petrol bombs hurled on RSS office: Terror links of accused surface after encounter, probe intensifies

RANCHI: In a significant development, the two accused persons arrested for allegedly hurling petrol bombs at the RSS office in Ranchi are found to have links with terrorist networks.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused allegedly shared videos of the attack with contacts in Pakistan shortly after carrying it out.

Investigators have further found indications that the duo may have been receiving instructions from handlers based in Pakistan and Dubai. Security agencies have now joined the investigation as police probe their communication links, funding channels, and possible wider network.

There are also reports that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had been searching for some of the accused.

Investigators suspect that these alleged terror links could have been a factor behind the attack on the RSS office. However, officials have yet to issue a statement confirming the nature of the affiliations.