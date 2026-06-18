SC refuses to order interim stay on implementation of CBSE's three language policy

The Supreme Court on Thursday stated that "there is no question of interim protection" while refusing to order a temporary stay on the implementation of the CBSE's three-language policy for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic session.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana was hearing a plea filed by an NGO named 'Friends of People for Active Democracy'.

The apex court bench also tagged the plea with similar petitions pending on the issue.

"We cannot pass a single-line order today. This matter was argued at length. There is no question of interim protection," the bench said as it ordered the tagging of the matter.

During the brief hearing, the counsel appearing for the NGO submitted that they are not challenging the three-language policy per se but just the implementation part of it.

CJI Kant then questioned the NGO's name, Friends Of People For Active Democracy, and asked in a lighter vein if that kind of nomenclature was meant to create fear in the mind of the court or the people.

The counsel replied, "No, my lord. That's the name of the trust. It's an old trust set up in 2013," and submitted that the CBSE was required to issue detailed guidelines by June 15.

The bench, however, listed the matter for hearing on July 14 along with other pending petitions.

On May 27, the top court agreed to examine the plea challenging a CBSE policy mandating the study of three languages and issued notices to the Centre, the CBSE and the NCERT and sought comprehensive replies within two weeks.

It had asked ASG Aishwarya Bhati to submit a report on the logistical preparedness of the CBSE to implement the decision and posted the matter for hearing in the second week of July.