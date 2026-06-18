Technology can lead to progress only when it is democratised: PM Modi at VivaTech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stated that technology can lead to progress only when it is democratised, while also stating that India has been going through a rapid transformation powered by technological advancements.

The prime minister, who is on a seven-day official visit to France and Slovakia, made the remarks at the VivaTech Summit 2026, Europe's largest technology and startup event, held in Paris.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the US restricting the use of Anthropic's latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) models for foreign nationals.

Speaking at the event, Modi said for India, AI meant "All Inclusive."

Highlighting India's growing prowess in the technology space, Modi said half of the global digital transactions are happening in the country.

"Technology can lead to progress only when it is democratised," the Prime Minister said.

In the last decade, he said, India has been going through a rapid transformation powered by technology.

"From creating the world's largest digital identity system to the world's largest digital payments platforms, we are using technology at a massive scale for financial inclusion, education, telemedicine...," he added.

Vivatech is Europe's foremost gathering of technology and innovation, and India has set up the largest national pavilion at this edition as a symbol of the potential for partnership between Indian and European innovation ecosystems.

(With inputs from PTI)