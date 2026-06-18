Three Nihang pilgrims remanded in judicial custody after Karnaprayag clash

DEHRADUN: Three of the four Nihang pilgrims arrested following a violent clash with local traders in Karnaprayag have been remanded in judicial custody, while the fourth remains under police guard in hospital.
The incident took place on Tuesday near Krishna Palace Hotel in Karnaprayag, Chamoli district, as a group of pilgrims was returning from the Hemkund Sahib Yatra.
A verbal altercation with local shopkeepers allegedly escalated into violence. Police said four pilgrims allegedly attacked local residents with swords and kirpans. Four people, including a trader, were injured in the clash.
Based on a complaint lodged by victim Gajpal Singh, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A barricade was set up immediately, and three accused were arrested at the spot. Police also recovered three kirpans and two motorcycles allegedly used in the attack.
The fourth accused, Manpreet Singh, was arrested the following day from Karnaprayag Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. A sword allegedly used in the assault was recovered at his instance.
All four accused, Jasanpreet Singh, Ajay Singh, Satwinder Singh and Manpreet Singh, are residents of Mohali and SAS Nagar in Punjab.
After being produced before a court, Jasanpreet, Ajay and Satwinder were remanded to District Jail Pursadi. Manpreet continues to receive medical treatment while in custody.
In view of the situation, one company each of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been deployed along the Gauchhar-Karnaprayag stretch.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Trivendra Singh Rana is camping in the area to monitor the law and order situation. Police said patrolling and surveillance have been intensified.
Superintendent of Police, Chamoli, Surjeet Singh Panwar, said the administration would not tolerate any attempt to disturb peace.
“We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against those who try to disrupt law and order in the district. Strict action will continue,” he said.
Authorities said additional forces would remain stationed in the area until normalcy is fully restored. The Hemkund Sahib Yatra route, which witnesses heavy pilgrim traffic, is being monitored closely to prevent any further escalation.