Trump has nothing but praise for Modi at G7 after tensions over US military strike, trade

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday sought to show there was no daylight between him and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, effusively describing Modi as his loyal friend even as their relationship is tested by trade tensions, oil sanctions and, most recently, a US military strike that killed three Indian mariners.

The leaders’ meeting came just a week after three Indian sailors were killed in a strike on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman in the midst of a US blockade targeting oil shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The Indian Foreign Ministry has formally protested the incident.

The two sat down on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Wednesday, where Modi was one of several leaders who attended as a guest of the host, French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump dismissed any suggestion of trouble between the US and India, repeatedly heaping praise on Modi, describing him as a tough negotiator.

“We have the best relationship. We cannot be closer than we are. Would you say that, sir? I don’t think we can be any closer,” Trump said, reaching out to clasp Modi’s hand. “Both him and I, and our nations. But it really starts with the two of us.”