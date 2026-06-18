Uddhav Sena stares at split, issues whip

NEW DELHI: In a rerun of the Trinamool Congress crisis, leaders of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) as well as the rebel faction met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla separately on Wednesday, each staking claim to legitimacy.

While the UBT camp urged the Speaker to prevent unlawful defections, the rebel group is learnt to have claimed the support of six MPs.

As crisis deepened amid rumours of six MPs having switched to the ruling Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a three-line whip was issued to all nine Sena (UBT) MPs, directing them to attend a meeting of its parliamentary party on Thursday.

The party may initiate disqualification proceedings against those who fail to attend. The development came amid Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut’s allegation that MPs were being offered `50 crore to switch sides.

Sources said a letter signed by the six rebel MPs has already been submitted to the Speaker and a formal announcement of the merger with the Shinde-led Sena will be made later.

According to sources, the six MPs are Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, and Sanjay Patil.

MPs from the Uddhav camp who met Birla are Arvind Sawant, Sanjay Raut, and Anil Desai. Speaking to reporters, Anil Desai said: “Rebels can’t merge with a party even if they have the support of two-thirds of MPs. Only the original party can merge.”

Akhilesh rejects SP split buzz

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said his party remains united amid claims by Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar that a major split in SP is on the cards and several of its leaders are ready to join the BJP

Abhishek to meet Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday invited Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee for a meeting on June 19 to hear his case on the split in the Mamata Banerjee-led party, sources said