Uttarakhand grants NOC for Sanjiv Chaturvedi’s Lokpal deputation

DEHRADUN: In a significant development, the Uttarakhand government has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the central deputation of Magsaysay Award-winning Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi as Joint Secretary in the Lokpal of India.
Chaturvedi, currently serving as Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of the Uttarakhand Forestry Training Academy in Haldwani, has been a vocal critic of corruption within the government system.
An official communication dated June 13 from Additional Secretary Himanshu Khurana conveyed the state government's consent to Chaturvedi's candidature. The letter was addressed to the Under Secretary (Establishment), Lokpal of India.
“In continuation of your letter, dated April 27, 2026, I am directed to say that the state government’s no objection/consent is given to the application submitted by Sanjeev Chaturvedi for central deputation to the post of Joint Secretary level in the Institution of Lokpal of India,” the letter stated.
The approval followed a recommendation from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Uttarakhand, who forwarded Chaturvedi’s application along with supporting documents on May 18, 2026.
The state government has asked the Lokpal authorities to take necessary action on the application in accordance with the rules. His candidature will now be considered as part of the recruitment process for the Joint Secretary-level post.
Chaturvedi’s career has been marked by several high-profile anti-corruption initiatives. As Chief Vigilance Officer at AIIMS from June 2012 for more than two years, he exposed widespread graft, leading to nearly 200 corruption investigations.
He was transferred from Haryana to Uttarakhand in 2015 at his own request after citing harassment for exposing multiple corruption cases. In Haryana, he gained prominence for exposing alleged illegal tree felling, poaching and financial irregularities in plantation schemes.
More recently, in May this year, the Uttarakhand State Information Commission (USIC) issued a landmark ruling on his plea aimed at curbing bureaucratic opacity.
The USIC ruled that details relating to corruption cases involving IAS officers can be accessed by citizens under the Right to Information Act.
Officials said the NOC removes a key hurdle to Chaturvedi’s move to the Centre’s anti-corruption ombudsman. If selected, he will join the Lokpal at the Joint Secretary level. The Lokpal had sought the state government’s response on April 27, 2026, regarding his application for the advertised post.