Uttarakhand grants NOC for Sanjiv Chaturvedi’s Lokpal deputation

DEHRADUN: In a significant development, the Uttarakhand government has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the central deputation of Magsaysay Award-winning Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi as Joint Secretary in the Lokpal of India.

Chaturvedi, currently serving as Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of the Uttarakhand Forestry Training Academy in Haldwani, has been a vocal critic of corruption within the government system.

An official communication dated June 13 from Additional Secretary Himanshu Khurana conveyed the state government's consent to Chaturvedi's candidature. The letter was addressed to the Under Secretary (Establishment), Lokpal of India.

“In continuation of your letter, dated April 27, 2026, I am directed to say that the state government’s no objection/consent is given to the application submitted by Sanjeev Chaturvedi for central deputation to the post of Joint Secretary level in the Institution of Lokpal of India,” the letter stated.

The approval followed a recommendation from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Uttarakhand, who forwarded Chaturvedi’s application along with supporting documents on May 18, 2026.