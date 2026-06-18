Video row linked to Punjab CM Mann escalates; AAP calls it 'fake', SAD seeks lie detector test

CHANDIGARH: The political row surrounding a controversial video allegedly linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann intensified on Thursday, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) approaching the Punjab Director General of Police and seeking a comprehensive probe into what it termed a conspiracy.

The party claimed that two independent, government-recognised laboratories had found the videos circulated by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to be "fake".

Meanwhile, the SAD announced a "Dharam Yudh Morcha" from the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, from July 19 to seek Mann's removal as chief minister, alleging that he had committed "heinous sacrilege and the most unforgivable outrage against the Akal Takht".

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal also challenged Mann to undergo a lie detector test if he was not "guilty".

Citing forensic investigations conducted by two independent Government of India-recognised laboratories, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the propaganda campaign had been demolished by scientific evidence. He said forensic experts examined 1,191 frames from the video.

"Every aspect, including facial features, height, body structure, posture, movement patterns, side profile and back profile, was thoroughly analysed. The reports clearly conclude that the person shown in the video does not match CM Mann. The entire episode was part of a larger political conspiracy aimed at defaming a popular Chief Minister who has consistently worked for the people of Punjab," he said.

Cheema added: "The truth has now come before the people of Punjab. Those who attempted to mislead the public and hurt religious sentiments by using a fabricated video have been completely exposed."