38 lakh pilgrims, 201 deaths: Char Dham’s record rush turns risky as monsoon nears

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s world-famous Char Dham Yatra has wrapped up its first and busiest phase, with over 38 lakh pilgrims visiting the four shrines till Friday night.
But the record footfall has come at a cost. More than 200 lives have been lost in the two-month period.
The yatra opened on April 19 and will run till November 13. April and May saw unprecedented crowds. As the season shifts, the India Meteorological Department expects the monsoon to hit the state around Monday. The pilgrimage now enters a riskier phase.
Government data shows 38,14,880 devotees had darshan till Friday. Kedarnath led with 12,79,211 pilgrims, followed by Badrinath at 12,02,993. Gangotri saw 6,27,086 visitors, Yamunotri 5,92,742, and Hemkund Sahib 1,13,348.
The state is encouraged by the turnout. It is also concerned about fatalities.
Officials confirmed 201 deaths so far. Most victims had pre-existing conditions like heart disease, hypertension, or diabetes. High altitude and long treks aggravated their health issues.
A senior administration official said, “The enthusiasm of pilgrims is unmatched, but we cannot ignore the health advisory. Many deaths could have been avoided with proper medical screening.”
The first phase’s main challenges were traffic jams, long queues, and parking shortages. The next phase will be defined by landslides, rockfalls, road blockages, and swollen rivers.
Several stretches on the Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Gangotri routes fall in landslide-prone zones. Monsoon brings debris flow, road subsidence, and sudden weather changes. River levels can rise within hours.
“Post-2013, we have strengthened rescue and monitoring systems. But mountain geography means risk can never be zero,” a disaster management officer noted.
Despite warnings, many pilgrims now prefer monsoon travel to avoid crowds. Officials warn that this increases the danger. The pace may slow, but hazards rise sharply.
With five months still left, authorities are tightening medical checks at base camps and increasing weather alerts. Pilgrims with cardiac or respiratory issues are being advised to consult doctors before undertaking the trek.
The Char Dham routes rank among India’s toughest mountain roads. For now, the focus shifts from managing crowds to managing nature. The administration’s test will keep pilgrims safe as the hills turn treacherous.