38 lakh pilgrims, 201 deaths: Char Dham’s record rush turns risky as monsoon nears

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s world-famous Char Dham Yatra has wrapped up its first and busiest phase, with over 38 lakh pilgrims visiting the four shrines till Friday night.

But the record footfall has come at a cost. More than 200 lives have been lost in the two-month period.

The yatra opened on April 19 and will run till November 13. April and May saw unprecedented crowds. As the season shifts, the India Meteorological Department expects the monsoon to hit the state around Monday. The pilgrimage now enters a riskier phase.

Government data shows 38,14,880 devotees had darshan till Friday. Kedarnath led with 12,79,211 pilgrims, followed by Badrinath at 12,02,993. Gangotri saw 6,27,086 visitors, Yamunotri 5,92,742, and Hemkund Sahib 1,13,348.

The state is encouraged by the turnout. It is also concerned about fatalities.

Officials confirmed 201 deaths so far. Most victims had pre-existing conditions like heart disease, hypertension, or diabetes. High altitude and long treks aggravated their health issues.