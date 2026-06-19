Ahead of NEET-UG re-test, NTA begins sending exam updates to candidates via WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun using WhatsApp to send exam-related updates and re-test centre information directly to more than 22 lakh candidates in India and abroad.

The move comes after authorities imposed restrictions on another instant messaging platform over concerns related to the examination.

In an official advisory, the NTA urged candidates to verify all communications carefully and ensure that messages are received only from the agency's verified WhatsApp account: +91 78279 80287.

Candidates have been advised to check for the blue verification tick and the account name "National Testing Agency". The agency warned that any number without the blue tick should not be considered an official NTA account, even if it uses the agency's name.

The NTA clarified that its WhatsApp service operates only as a broadcast channel.

"We will not ask you to reply, share OTPs or personal details, or make any payment. Any 'NTA' message that does so is fraudulent," the agency said.

The agency also reminded candidates that admit cards issued for the original May 3 NEET-UG examination, which was later cancelled, are no longer valid.