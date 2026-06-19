BSF foils cross-border smuggling attempt in Amritsar; seized 25 foreign-made pistols, ammunition

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday seized a large cache of sophisticated weapons and ammunition, including 25 foreign-made pistols, an AK-47 rifle, magazines, 368 rounds of ammunition and a bulletproof jacket near the Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab’s Amritsar district, foiling a major cross-border arms smuggling attempt.

The seizure was made by the BSF’s 117 Battalion during a search operation in Harar Khurd village in the Ajnala-Ramdass sector, where a suspect was also detained for questioning.

During the operation, BSF personnel recovered an AK-47 rifle, believed to be locally assembled, along with pistols manufactured in Austria, Turkey, Brazil, Germany, Czech Republic and China. The consignment also included 47 pistol magazines, a bulletproof jacket and ammunition of various calibres.

The foreign-made pistols included brands such as Glock (Austria), Canik and Tisas (Turkey), Taurus (Brazil), Walther (Germany), CZ-100 (Czech Republic), Norinco (China) and Cugir (Romania).

The arrested individual is being interrogated, and authorities have launched further investigations to identify other members of the suspected smuggling network.

Sources said the consignment is suspected to have been dropped via drones that crossed into Indian territory on the night of June 16–17. Preliminary examination indicated impact damage on some magazines and traces of thermocol packaging, suggesting the weapons were air-dropped with cushioning materials.

In a separate development, an official said an off-white Hyundai i20 was intercepted around 9.30 pm near a poultry farm on a link road close to NH-354. During questioning, the driver allegedly failed to explain his presence and displayed suspicious behaviour.